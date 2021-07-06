Brokerages Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) PT at $101.75

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

PAR has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

PAR traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $67.86. 13,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,945. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.77.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

