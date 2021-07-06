Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Target Price at $17.33

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.57 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

