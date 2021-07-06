Brokerages Set iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Target Price at $44.83

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $937,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after acquiring an additional 402,336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

