Brokerages Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) PT at $43.38

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.38.

Several research firms have commented on NVTA. Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

