Brokerages Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) PT at $84.67

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 139,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,348. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.49.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 101.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

