Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT at $31.50

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research firms have commented on HRNNF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hydro One from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.