Brokerages Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Price Target at €11.12

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.12 ($13.09).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOAN shares. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

FRA:EOAN traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €9.92 ($11.67). 3,604,554 shares of the company were exchanged. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.13.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

