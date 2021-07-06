Brokerages Set Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target at $18.75

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSEY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Diversey has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.29.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

