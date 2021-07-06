Brokerages Set CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) PT at $22.20

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $473,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 96.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 187.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,925 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 21.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 366,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 63,811 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $244,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,883. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

