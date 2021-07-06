Brokerages Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target at $24.63

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. Research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after buying an additional 51,273 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 662,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 174,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

