Brokerages Set Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Target Price at $10.16

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,739. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $21.92.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

