Brokerages Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post $107.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $103.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $442.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $442.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $485.78 million, with estimates ranging from $480.35 million to $491.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rambus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $23.47. 344,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,955. Rambus has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

