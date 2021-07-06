Brokerages Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post sales of $7.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the highest is $9.76 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $31.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 201,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,867,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 966,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

