Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $996.73 million to $1.04 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

