Brokerages Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Novan posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $9.37 on Friday. Novan has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $176.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

