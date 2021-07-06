Brokerages Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). iQIYI posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $14.97 on Friday. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iQIYI by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.