Brokerages Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report sales of $86.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.20 million. Fastly reported sales of $74.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $380.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $385.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $480.31 million, with estimates ranging from $470.80 million to $487.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $981,773.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,806,937.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,304,414 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fastly by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 15.0% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fastly by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Fastly by 34,442.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

