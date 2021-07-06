Brokerages Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Endava reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the first quarter worth about $75,628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Endava by 29.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after buying an additional 554,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Endava by 66.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 67.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after buying an additional 343,560 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 39.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAVA traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $119.58. 4,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $118.37.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

