Brokerages Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. Acushnet posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Acushnet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

GOLF opened at $49.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $54.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

