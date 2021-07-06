Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 370,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,945,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

