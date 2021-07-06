Brokerages Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) to Announce $6.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.71. RH posted earnings per share of $4.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $22.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.03 to $23.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $24.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $28.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Barclays upped their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

Shares of RH stock traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $681.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,923. RH has a twelve month low of $254.10 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.24. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

