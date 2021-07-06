Brokerages Anticipate Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Despegar.com posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DESP. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE DESP traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 130,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $941.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

