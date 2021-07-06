British American Tobacco p.l.c. to Issue Dividend of GBX 53.90 (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,823.50 ($36.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,777.98. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,127.50 ($40.86). The stock has a market cap of £64.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders have bought a total of 17 shares of company stock valued at $46,590 over the last three months.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

