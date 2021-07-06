British American Tobacco p.l.c. to Issue Dividend of GBX 53.90 (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,823.50 ($36.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,777.98. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,127.50 ($40.86). The stock has a market cap of £64.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
