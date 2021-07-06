British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BATS stock opened at GBX 2,822.50 ($36.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £64.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,127.50 ($40.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,777.98.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
