British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,822.50 ($36.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £64.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,127.50 ($40.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,777.98.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders acquired 17 shares of company stock valued at $46,590 over the last three months.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.