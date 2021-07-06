Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.86 and a one year high of $182.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,530 shares of company stock worth $1,837,475 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

