Bridger Management LLC Takes $24.86 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $24,864,000. Insulet makes up 2.3% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Insulet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $284.75. 6,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $185.24 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,168.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

