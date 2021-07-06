Bridger Management LLC Sells 57,427 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Bridger Management LLC lowered its position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,427 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. RTW Investments LP increased its position in DermTech by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,397,000 after buying an additional 231,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after buying an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after buying an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DermTech by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 131,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares in the company, valued at $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,203 shares of company stock worth $10,519,760. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DermTech stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,469. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

