Bridger Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bridger Management LLC lessened its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 44.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315,430 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises approximately 3.7% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $39,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 328,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 44,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $187,127.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,380,840.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,070 shares of company stock worth $29,747,835 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.84. 11,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

