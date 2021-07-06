Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brady by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

