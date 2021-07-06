Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$248.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$248.92.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$226.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 107.24. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8999999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

