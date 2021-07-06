Boosted Finance (BOOST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,464.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $7.16 or 0.00020961 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $428,251.62 and approximately $11,464.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

