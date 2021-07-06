BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.35 on July 30th

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $4.16. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON BPET opened at GBX 428.19 ($5.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The firm has a market cap of £316.61 million and a PE ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 402.81. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 250.50 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 432 ($5.64).
About BMO Private Equity Trust
