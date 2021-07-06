BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.35 on July 30th

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $4.16. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BPET opened at GBX 428.19 ($5.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The firm has a market cap of £316.61 million and a PE ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 402.81. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 250.50 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 432 ($5.64).

Get BMO Private Equity Trust alerts:

About BMO Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.