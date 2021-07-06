Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,558,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BLPG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 5,040,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,235,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Blue Line Protection Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile
