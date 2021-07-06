Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,558,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BLPG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 5,040,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,235,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Blue Line Protection Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armored transportation services; security services, including shipment protection, money escort, security monitoring, asset vaulting, and VIP and dignitary protection; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; and training services.

