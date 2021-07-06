Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.210 EPS.

Blucora stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $835.25 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.61. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

