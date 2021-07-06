BLOCKv Hits One Day Volume of $149,684.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $42.03 million and approximately $149,684.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00058796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.00960348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00044896 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

