Blocknet Achieves Market Cap of $9.37 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $9.37 million and $5,121.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,835,490 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

