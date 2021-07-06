BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) vs. MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Financial Comparison

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MS&AD Insurance Group $46.15 billion 0.38 $1.36 billion $2.09 7.09 BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.73 $71.37 million $1.43 9.85

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. MS&AD Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock TCP Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MS&AD Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A BlackRock TCP Capital 102.51% 10.66% 4.67%

Dividends

MS&AD Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. MS&AD Insurance Group pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 83.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MS&AD Insurance Group and BlackRock TCP Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.62%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than MS&AD Insurance Group.

Risk & Volatility

MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantee, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance services; and risk management and nursing care services. In addition, the company offers administration outsourcing, credit guarantee, and personal loan services; weather derivatives services; and roadside and home assistance services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

