BlackRock Inc. Purchases 254,547 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,258,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Shares of FINV stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FINV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.