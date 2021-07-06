BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 128,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 172,852 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PIRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

PIRS opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $231.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

