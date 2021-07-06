BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in The Community Financial were worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 123.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Community Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of The Community Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Community Financial stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $214.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77. The Community Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

