BlackRock Inc. Buys 776,837 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 131.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,837 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 8,843.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,825,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,252 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,709 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

AQB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 106.90 and a quick ratio of 105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $389.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.09. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

