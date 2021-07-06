BlackRock Inc. Acquires 12,164 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.72% of Stratus Properties worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stratus Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRS stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. Stratus Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $213.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter.

Stratus Properties Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

