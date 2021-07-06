BitTube (TUBE) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,279.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $5,279.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.55 or 0.00629532 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 314,576,524 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

