BitGreen (BITG) Market Cap Reaches $2.00 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, BitGreen has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $36.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00066817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039608 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00285681 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00038417 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.