Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.61 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $571.73 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $138.97 or 0.00407685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,087.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.95 or 0.01490131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00090286 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000173 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,779,895 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

