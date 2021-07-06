Bitcoin Gold Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $843.79 million and approximately $61.25 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.18 or 0.00141313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00337527 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00190285 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000851 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

