Bitcoin Atom Price Tops $0.0850 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $42.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

