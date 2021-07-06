BitCoal Price Reaches $0.0071 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. BitCoal has a market cap of $32,068.67 and $10.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.50 or 0.00629133 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

