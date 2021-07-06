Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Cut by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $87,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $348.72 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.60.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.34.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

