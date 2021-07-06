Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.11. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$15.11, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

